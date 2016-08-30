BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in U.S.
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA Source text: http://bit.ly/2jtMu5r Further company coverage:
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
BRUSSELS Aug 30 Apple said it would appeal against an EU ruling ordering it to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in taxes to the Irish government which the EU considers to have been illegal state aid.
"Apple follows the law and pays all of the taxes we owe wherever we operate. We will appeal and we are confident the decision will be overturned," the company said in a statement on Tuesday after the European Commission's decision.
"The Commission's case is not about how much Apple pays in taxes, it's about which government collects the money. It will have a profound and harmful effect on investment and job creation in Europe," Apple said. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA Source text: http://bit.ly/2jtMu5r Further company coverage:
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, many of their co
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.