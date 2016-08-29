DUBLIN Aug 29 The European Commission will rule
against Ireland's tax dealings with Apple on Tuesday,
two source familiar with the decision told Reuters, one of whom
said Dublin would be told to recoup over 1 billion euros in back
taxes.
The Commission declined to comment on Monday.
The European Commission accused Ireland in 2014 of dodging
international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth
tens of billions of dollars from tax collectors in return for
maintaining jobs. Apple and Ireland rejected the accusation and
have both said they will appeal any adverse ruling.
The source said the Commission will recommend a figure in
back taxes that it expects to be collected but it will be up to
Irish authorities to calculate exactly what is owed.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ralph Boulton)