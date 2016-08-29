* European Commission to announce adverse ruling on Tuesday
* Dublin to be told to calculate exactly what is owed
* Irish government, Apple to appeal any adverse ruling
(Adds details)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Aug 29 The European Commission will rule
against Ireland's tax dealings with Apple on Tuesday,
two source familiar with the decision told Reuters, one of whom
said Dublin would be told to recoup over 1 billion euros in back
taxes.
The Commission declined to comment on Monday.
The European Commission accused Ireland in 2014 of dodging
international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth
tens of billions of dollars from tax collectors in return for
maintaining jobs. Apple and Ireland rejected the accusation;
both have said they will appeal any adverse ruling.
The source said the Commission will recommend a figure in
back taxes that it expects to be collected, but it will be up to
Irish authorities to calculate exactly what is owed.
A bill in excess of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) would be
far more than the 30 million euros each the European Commission
previously ordered Dutch authorities to recover from U.S. coffee
chain Starbucks and Luxembourg from Fiat Chrysler
for their tax deals.
Both companies and countries have appealed those decisions.
When it opened the Apple investigation in 2014, the
Commission told the Irish government that tax rulings it agreed
in 1991 and 2007 with the iPhone maker amounted to state aid and
might have broken EU laws.
The Commission said the rulings were "reverse engineered" to
ensure that Apple had a minimal Irish bill and that minutes of
meetings between Apple representatives and Irish tax officials
showed the company's tax treatment had been "motivated by
employment considerations."
Apple employs 5,500 workers, or about a quarter of its
European-based staff in the Irish city of Cork, where it is the
largest private sector employer. It has said it paid Ireland's
12.5 percent rate on all the income that it generates in the
country.
Ireland's low corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of
economic policy for 20 years, drawing investors from major
multinational companies whose staff account for almost one in 10
workers in Ireland.
Some opposition Irish lawmakers have urged Dublin to collect
whatever tax the Commission orders it to. But the main
opposition party Fianna Fail, whose support the minority
administration relies on to pass laws, said it would support an
appeal based on the reassurances it had been given by the
government to date.
The U.S. Treasury Department published a white paper last
week that said the EU executive's tax investigations departed
from international taxation norms and would have an outsized
impact on U.S. companies. The Commission said it treated all
companies equally.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
