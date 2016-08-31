(Repeats story filed on Tuesday, no changes)
* Washington warns $14.5 billion Irish bill may hurt
relations
* U.S. probe first alerted EU to tax schemes by Apple and
others
* Senator who chaired hearings blames IRS, says EU 'fills
vacuum'
By Foo Yun Chee and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 The United States is furious at
the European Union for handing Apple Inc a $14.5
billion tax demand on Tuesday but EU officials say it was
Washington which put them on to the scheme in the first place.
It was a U.S. Senate report in May 2013 revealing the tech
giant's deal with the Irish government to rule a big slice of
its global earnings untaxable that prompted the European
Commission to launch its own inquiries the following month.
The U.S. Treasury said the Commission's order that Apple pay
13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland - which the company
and Dublin are appealing - endangers EU-U.S. economic relations
just as efforts to reach a transatlantic free trade pact unravel
.
A senior Democratic senator said Brussels had made "a cheap
money grab" for U.S. revenues.
But his party colleague who chaired hearings into Apple's
taxes three years ago, Carl Levin, said the Europeans were only
trying to take what U.S. authorities had failed to claim by not
closing loopholes that allowed firms to hoard profits overseas.
"The IRS has failed to stake a claim for U.S. taxes on those
revenues," he said in a statement, referring to the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service. "So Europe attempts to fill the
vacuum. Shame on Apple for dodging U.S. taxes. Shame on the IRS
for failing to challenge Apple's tax avoidance."
For Marcel Fratzscher, president of leading German economic
think-tank DIW Berlin and author of a new book on growing
inequality, the mudslinging between politicians reflects how
global corporations have exploited competition for investment to
blunt states' efforts to co-operate against tax avoidance.
"Companies are playing one government against another," he
told Reuters.
EU LISTENED TO SENATE
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a
straight-talking Dane who dismisses talk of leading an
anti-American crusade, says the hearings at the Senate Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations chaired by Levin were what gave
her Spanish predecessor grounds to demand disclosure by Apple
and Ireland.
"The Commission listened and decided to look deeper into the
matter," Vestager said in June, crediting media reporting and
hearings in the British parliament for also providing evidence
to help break secrecy around nearly 1,000 cases across Europe.
The Commission said in its judgment on Apple that the United
States and other countries were welcome to try and claim some of
the unpaid taxes for themselves - highlighting just the
complaints of Levin and other senators three years ago when they
skewered Apple CEO Tim Cook for failing to bring cash home.
As well as Apple, Starbucks Corp was ordered to pay
more Dutch taxes and Amazon.com Inc and McDonald's Corp
are still being investigated; a series of EU accusations
that Google, part of Alphabet Inc, has abused its
market power have also fuelled complaints from U.S. President
Barack Obama's administration that Europe is out to punish
American success.
Competition lawyer Pierre Sabbadini said political pressures
drove different responses by different authorities. Leaks and
public hearings on tax deals had created pressure among voters
for the EU to act in 2013, he said, while the size of the
companies targeted gave them clout with political leaders, too.
"When investigation-target companies have grown to the size
of Apple, they can reach out for political support," he said.
The Obama administration has taken its own action to curb
tax avoidance schemes lately. In April, amid public controversy
over drug company Pfizer Inc's proposed merger with
Allergan Plc of Ireland, it announced plans to curb
so-called "tax inversions", by which U.S. firms have undertaken
cross-border mergers in order to switch to a domicile abroad and
so avoid U.S. taxes.
Pfizer abandoned the merger.
