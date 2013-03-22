BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
BRUSSELS, March 22 EU antitrust regulators have been informed of possible anti-competitive issues related to distribution of Apple's iPhone and iPad tablets, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday.
"The Commission has been made aware of Apple's distribution practices for iPhone and iPad. There have been no formal complaints though," Antoine Colombani told a daily briefing.
"Generally, we are actively monitoring developments in this market. We will of course intervene if there are indications of anticompetitive behaviour to the detriment of consumers."
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes