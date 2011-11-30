LONDON Nov 30 The European Union proposed
on Wednesday to inject more competition into an audit market
dominated by the so-called "Big Four" and address shortcomings
highlighted by the financial crisis.
"Investor confidence in audit has been shaken by the crisis
and I believe changes in this sector are necessary," Internal
Market Commissioner Michel Barnier said.
Policymakers have questioned why auditors gave a clean bill
of health to many banks which shortly afterwards needed rescuing
by taxpayers as the financial crisis began unfolding.
Barnier said more recent apparent audit failures at
AngloIrish and Lehman Brothers banks, BAE Systems and
Olympus "would strongly suggest that audit is not
working as it should".
More robust supervision is needed and "more diversity in
what is an overly concentrated market, especially at the top
end", he said.
Just four audit firms, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, PwC and
KPMG, check the books of most blue chip companies in the world,
a situation Brussels described as "in essence an oligopoly".
Under Barnier's plan big audit firms will have to separate
audit activities from non-audit activities -- such as tax and
other advisory services -- "to avoid all risks of conflict of
interest".
EU states and the European Parliament will have the final
say on Barnier's draft law, a process that involves haggling and
likely changes.
Key elements include requiring a listed company, for which
an audit is compulsory, to switch or rotate to another auditor
after six years.
If the audit is done jointly with another auditor -- a step
seen by Brussels as a way to improve quality -- mandates can
stretch to nine years before compulsory switching.
"Joint audits are not made obligatory but are thus
encouraged," the Commission said.
An audit firm would not be allowed to offer non-auditing
services, such as tax and other consultancy services, to a
company it is auditing.
Officials from the big audit firms have warned that audit
costs will increase and quality could suffer but their smaller
rivals welcome Barnier's plans, which would open the door to new
business for them.
The UK Competition Commission is already probing the sector
and regulators in the United States are looking at audit firm
rotation as well.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)