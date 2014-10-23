BRUSSELS Oct 23 The European Commission has
sent a letter to Austria asking it to justify no structural
budget consolidation in its 2015 budget draft even though
European Union budget rules require a cut in the structural
deficit of a minimum of 0.5 percent of GDP.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, confirming receipt of
the letter, told reporters on entering an EU summit that Vienna
would defend its fiscal plan.
"This is a discussion process in which you defend your point
of view. I have the feeling that our finance minister will do
that well, me too if it's necessary. It looks as if we'll have a
bit of a discussion," Faymann told reporters.
France, Italy, have also received queries from the
Commission about their budget plans, because they fell short of
the minimum required consolidation of 0.5 percent of GDP for the
structural budget shortfall -- the measure that is independent
of the rate of economic growth of the economy.
Asked if Austria would change the draft to meet EU laws,
Fayman said:
"We won't be the teacher's pets who always try to do
something they don't believe in. But we'll do what friendly
pupils do and defend our point of view."
Austria expects its structural deficit to be 1.0 percent of
GDP in 2014 and the same in 2015 because it wants to make room
for investment that would boost feeble economic growth rates.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Paul Taylor in Brussels and
Mike Shields in Vienna)