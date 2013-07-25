BRUSSELS, July 25 The European Commission suspended on Thursday a broadband wholesale pricing proposal from Austria's telecoms regulator TKK, saying the charges could block investment in broadband in breach of EU telecoms rules.

"TKK's proposal must give national and multinational operators the right incentive to replace the old legacy copper network with modern technology, and provide stability and predictability," the Commission's telecoms chief, Neelie Kroes, said in a statement.

The Austrian regulator's proposal was intended to allow Telekom Austria, the country's dominant telecoms operator, to calculate the rates it would charge other operators to use its broadband infrastructure. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)