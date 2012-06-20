BRUSSELS, June 20 Carbon dioxide emissions from
new cars in the European Union fell an average of 3 percent in
2011, as buyers chose less polluting vehicles, EU figures showed
on Wednesday.
Data from the European Environmental Agency (EEA), a
monitoring arm of the EU, showed a decrease in the average
amount of CO2 emitted by new cars registered in 2011 to 135.7
grams per kilometre, from 140.3 in 2010. That followed a drop of
nearly 4 percent in 2010 from 2009.
"This is a good sign for the capacity of Europe's car
industry to innovate and thus maintain global competitiveness
while making their products more efficient," EU Climate Action
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said in a statement.
The European Union is from this year phasing in new
emissions targets. Car makers must reduce the a verage emissions
of their new vehicles to 130 grams of CO2 per kilometre by 2015
or face penalties.
The European Commission is also expected to make binding a
provisional 2020 goal of 95 grams per kilometre.
Carbon targets are assigned to each manufacturer and those
who fail to meet the 2015 requirement will face fines for each
additional gram of CO2 their average exceeds the target by.
