* Commissioner says standards to be "ambitious but achievable"

* Industry says extensive consultations needed first

By Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti

BRUSSELS, June 18 Four EU nations and a European politicians from across the political divide called on the European Commission to publish next year a challenging 2025 emissions standard for new cars.

Limits on how much carbon dioxide cars can emit has had a major impact on cutting fuel consumption and improving air quality in the European Union.

The latest limit of 95 grams of carbon dioxide (g/km) per kilometre by 2021 was only agreed after lengthy argument and extra concessions to satisfy Germany, home to luxury car manufacturers such as BMW and Daimler.

In a letter dated June 16 to the European Commission, the environment or transport ministers from Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden lent their support to publication in 2016 of "challenging new targets for 2025".

They did not specify a level.

Separately a group of Green, centre-right and liberal members of the European Parliament called on the Commission in a letter dated June 17 to confirm it would publish 2025 targets next year. Their letter pointed out the Commission had committed itself to assessing the range of 68-78 g/km.

A Commission official said a review of post-2020 car and light commercial vehicle standards had already been announced for 2016-2017 and there would be extensive consultation involving all those affected.

In a speech in Brussels on Thursday, Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said road transport, responsible for roughly 20 percent of EU carbon emissions, needed to play its part in achieving an EU pledge to cut emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030.

Post-2020 standards would be "ambitious but achievable," he said.

Erik Jonnaert, secretary general of the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) industry body, said any future targets had to take into account a global perspective "to safeguard the competitiveness of the industry".

He said the industry would only be "in a realistic position" to make any new commitments beyond 2020 once it had assessed the uptake of technologies such as electric and hybrid cars.

Carbon dioxide emissions for new cars sold in the EU have fallen from more than 170 g/km in 2005 to less than 130 g/km in 2014.

Markus Heyn, member of the management board at Robert Bosch, which makes engines, told a Brussels conference that EU standards that led to the increase in fuel efficiency and lower emissions had helped make the European industry a world leader. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)