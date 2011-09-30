NEW DELHI, Sept 30 The European Union's (EU) plans to put a charge on carbon emissions from airlines is discriminatory and inconsistent with global laws, a meeting of a UN aviation body has agreed, an Indian government statement said on Friday.

It said the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council and other non-EU member states also agreed to lodge a formal protest with the 27-bloc European Union.

The EU says it needs to put a price on carbon dioxide emissions to guard against future climate impacts such as crop failures, droughts or flooding.

From January 2012, airlines flying to or from Europe will have to buy permits from the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for 15 percent of the carbon emissions they produce during the entire flight. They join 11,000 factories and power plants already in the scheme. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)