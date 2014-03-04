* Environmentalists urge parliament to reject the deal
* EU diplomats to debate the deal on Friday
* Deal follows international row, trade threats
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 4 The European Union on Tuesday
reached a preliminary deal on a law that will exempt long-haul
flights from paying for carbon emissions until 2016, EU sources
said.
The deal is a further weakening of the bloc's stance
following immense international pressure and threats of a trade
war.
The sources said negotiators from the European Parliament,
the Commission, the EU executive, and the EU presidency,
representing member states, had tentatively agreed that an
existing suspension of EU law for intercontinental flights
should be extended.
A meeting of EU diplomats representing member states is
expected to debate the deal and possibly endorse it on Friday.
A spokesman for the European Commission had no immediate
comment.
Environmentalists were swift to criticise Tuesday's outline
deal and called on the European Parliament to reject it.
Without parliament's approval, the original law, covering
the length of intercontinental flights into EU airports, would
reapply, raising the risk of a new outbreak of trade threats.
EU diplomatic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the agreement would maintain a suspension of the law for
intercontinental flights until 2016, with a provision to revert
back to making all aviation pay for allowances in 2017 if a
global deal on curtailing aviation emissions cannot be agreed.
"With today's deal, European governments have conceded again
to international pressure without getting anything meaningful in
return, let alone guarantees that soaring international aviation
emissions will one day be tackled," said Bill Hemmings, aviation
manager at campaign group Transport & Environment.
Together with the European Green party, he urged the
European Parliament to reject the deal.
"It is reckless to dismantle this effective climate policy
instrument in exchange for a vague promise on a global scheme in
the distant future," said Satu Hassi, climate change spokeswoman
for the Greens.
An EU law on requiring all aviation using EU airports to pay
for their emissions by buying allowances on the EU Emissions
Trading System led to threats of an international trade war.
Non-EU nations, including the United States, India and
China, accused the European Union of breaching rules of
sovereignty and threatened retaliation.
Eventually the Commission agreed to suspend the law for
intercontinental flights, but on condition a global alternative
was drawn up. The law has always remained for intra-EU flights.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
in October agreed it would deliver a global plan to curb airline
emissions by 2016 for implementation in 2020.
The Commission's response was to propose amended legislation
just charging aircraft for emissions in EU airspace, rather than
for the entire flight.
But that too prompted international criticism and leading EU
members Britain, France and Germany proposed it should be
scrapped, paving the way for Tuesday's watered down deal.
