By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 7 The European Commission is
considering new measures to tackle what it sees as unfair
competition from non-EU airlines as part of a package of
proposals unveiled on Monday designed to boost the
competitiveness of Europe's aviation sector.
The Commission, the EU executive, also asked national
governments to give it a mandate to start talks on air transport
agreements with a number of countries including China, Turkey,
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.
The talks with the Gulf countries are likely to be fraught
with difficulty since some European legacy carriers, notably
Lufthansa and Air France KLM, accuse the
Gulf airlines of receiving unfair state subsidies and have been
pushing the Commission to address this in negotiations for air
transport agreements.
Emirates and Etihad reject the allegations.
The Aviation Package presented by Transport Commissioner
Violeta Bulc and Vice President in charge of the energy union,
Maros Sefcovic, contains a wide range of measures designed to
improve connectivity in the 28-member bloc, tackle airports'
capacity constraints and charges and regulate the use of drones.
"It will keep European companies competitive, through new
investment and business opportunities, allowing them to grow in
a sustainable manner," Bulc said in a statement.
Europe's aviation industry, which contributes 110 billion
euros ($119 billion) to the EU GDP, has been hit by the rapid
expansion of the Gulf carriers and the rise of Asia as a major
air traffic hub. Its legacy carriers have also suffered at the
hands of European low-cost players such as Ryanair and
easyJet.
Business lobby group BusinessEurope said it wanted better
implementation of previous packages to ensure coordination and
management of European airspace.
"As a comparison, the United States controls the same amount
of airspace, with more traffic, at almost half the cost," it
said, adding it wanted to see an international level playing
field and better access to growing markets."
The other countries with which the Commission wants to
negotiate air transport agreements are Saudi Arabia, Bahrain,
Oman, Mexico and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Next year, the Commission plans to issue guidelines on the
law on ownership and control of EU airlines to give legal
certainty to investors and airlines.
It will also "actively" pursue the relaxation of the rules
on the basis of reciprocity through bilateral aviation and trade
agreements.
While the limit on foreign ownership of EU airlines is
clearly capped at 49 percent, there is less clarity on what
constitutes effective control.
Etihad, for example, owns 29 percent of Germany's Air Berlin
and 49 percent of Alitalia.
Reuters reported that the Commission would suggest loosening
ownership rules on Nov. 5.
The executive will also tackle the issue of airlines
employing lower-cost workers overseas to avoid high labour costs
in Europe by issuing a guide on the applicable labour law and
considering whether legal changes are needed.
Europe's third-biggest budget airline Norwegian Air
has, for instance, circumvented Norway's labour laws by basing
some of its crew and jets in countries such as Spain and
Thailand, while Ryanair has come under fire in some countries
for using pilots employed through agencies, rather than directly
with the carrier.
EU member states were urged to complete the "Single European
Sky" project, in process for a decade and which would cut costs
and emissions by merging national air corridors.
The Commission estimates that fragmentation of European
airspace costs at least 5 billion euros a year and up to 50
million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
($1 = 0.9246 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)