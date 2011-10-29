BRUSSELS Oct 29 Leading credit rating agencies
have reaffirmed the top rating of the European Union's bailout
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility said in a
statement on Saturday.
Standard & Poor's confirmed the fund's credit rating at
'AAA'; Moody's rated it at '(P)Aaa' and Fitch Ratings gave a
triple A rating to the fund.
The three agencies' short term rating for the EFSF were
'A-1+' by Standard & Poor's; '(P)P-1' by Moody's and 'F1+' by
Fitch Ratings, the fund said.
"Confirmation of the highest possible credit rating shows
the confidence in the strategy of the euro area to restore
financial stability. The amendments to the EFSF will allow it to
contribute in more ways to implement this strategy," EFSF chief
executive Klaus Regling said in the statement.
The fund's strategy will become "more flexible and
diversified" as a result of potential increased funding volumes
that may arise alongside its new tasks, the statement said.
(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck)