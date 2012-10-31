* EU investigation into Gazprom ongoing

* Oettinger reiterates calls for liberalised energy pricing

BRUSSELS Oct 31 The European Union, Russia and Belarus, after months of talks, are close to a deal on rules governing the supply of power between them via interconnections and grids in the Baltics, the bloc's energy chief said on Wednesday.

"I am confident that we will soon be able to finalise these negotiations as a first milestone in EU-Russia electricity cooperation," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in a debate, which included the visiting Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The Commission has been negotiating since February with Russia and Belarus on a deal to set rules on how Baltic electricity systems and interconnections with Russia will be operated, he said.

Finland's grid, Fingrid, has said it hopes within a year to be able to sell power to Russia, in part to earn more from under-used interconnectors between the two countries.

Ties between Russia and the European Union have been soured by the Commission's investigation into suspected anti-competitive market practices by Russia's Gazprom.

Oettinger said only that the investigation was ongoing and repeated his calls on Russia for competitive and liberalised pricing for both gas and electricity. He urged an end to the practice of linking gas prices to crude oil.

"Regardless of ongoing investigations, it is in the gas industry's own interest to price gas in a flexible way, and not linked to oil," he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)