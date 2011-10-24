BRUSSELS Oct 24 EU competition regulators are investigating whether a plan by Portuguese authorities to overhaul nationalised lender Banco Portugues de Negocios (BPN) will ensure its viability and complies with EU state aid rules.

BPN came under state control in 2008 after a criminal investigation into fraud and money laundering. It is now being privatised under the terms of Portugal's IMF/EU bailout.

Ahead of BPN's sale, the lender has transferred its loans and credits, real estate and investment funds and subsidiaries to three special purpose vehicles.

The European Commission said Portugal had not yet forwarded all the information necessary for it to decide on the state aid.

"The in-depth review will allow the Commission to gather all the information it needs and ensure that the aid granted to the bank is limited to the strict minimum needed, in the interest of fair competition and of Portuguese taxpayers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)