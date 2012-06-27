BRUSSELS, June 27 Spanish lender Bankia
gained temporary approval on Wednesday for its state
bailout, but Spanish authorities will need to present a
restructuring plan within six months to offset this support, the
European Commission said on Wednesday.
The EU executive said the state aid included a conversion of
existing state-owned preference shares of 4.465 billion euros
into equity and a liquidity guarantee amounting to 19 billion
euros in favour of the Spanish BFA group and its Bankia unit.
"There is no doubt that the beneficiary will need to undergo
deep restructuring," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia, who regulates state aid, said in a statement.
"The conversion of preference shares into capital will
simplify the ownership structure of BFA, which becomes fully
State owned, thus making the necessary restructuring decisions
easier to take."
Bankia's parent group asked for government help last month
in Spain's biggest-ever bank rescue, in addition to state funds
already put into the lender to cover possible losses on
repossessed property, loans and investments.
The Commission said Wednesday's decision does not cover a
BFA request for a further 19 billion euro capital injection, as
the Spanish authorities are still assessing that.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)