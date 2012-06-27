* Spain seeking mechanism to fund four banks
* Wins approval for guarantee for Bankia
* EC also approves converting Bankia pref shares to equity
* Not clear where Spain will source guarantee funds
(Adds Bankia comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Jesús Aguado
BRUSSELS/MADRID, June 27 Spain won time on
Wednesday to negotiate the terms of European aid for its banks
when it gained approval for a state liquidity guarantee of 19
billion euros for Bankia, the country's biggest
problem lender.
Spain has been seeking a temporary mechanism to fund four
nationalised banks that urgently need money, since it could take
three to four months for a European aid package of up to 100
billion euros to reach the country's financial system.
The EC said it gave Spain temporary approval to provide the
guarantee for Bankia, which has asked for funds as soon as July,
as well as to convert existing state-owned preference shares in
Bankia into equity.
The approval is contingent on Spain presenting a
restructuring plan for Bankia within six months. Spain will soon
fully control Bankia.
"There is no doubt that the beneficiary will need to undergo
deep restructuring," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia, who regulates state aid, said in a statement.
Bankia said it had a 13.65-billion euro hole in its finances
following a board meeting at which its directors agreed to step
down, leaving just President Jos e I gnacio Goirigolzarri a t the
helm.
The bank said in a statement the way was now clear for the
state to take 100 percent ownership through Spain's bank rescue
fund, the FROB, as expected.
It was not immediately clear how the guarantee would work
since the FROB is down to some 5 billion euros and the
government does not want to go to markets to raise funds with
its borrowing costs near euro lifetime highs.
Government and financial sector sources, who did not want to
be named, said the EC had approved "temporary formulas of
European liquidity" that Bankia could use to meet short-term
obligations. One of the sources said one possibility could be
for Bankia to issue state-backed debt, purchase all the debt
itself, then use the paper as collateral to seek liquidity from
the European Central Bank.
As Spain's soaring borrowing costs sent it into a danger
zone in recent weeks, Europe came to the rescue with the pledge
of up to 100 billion euros for banks that crumbled because of
heavy exposure to a property bubble that burst in 2007-2008.
Spain is expected to request 51 billion to 62 billion euros
plus an additional safety margin, the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers said on Wednesday.
An independent audit said the banking system could need 62
billion euros to weather a severe economic downturn, but a more
detailed bank-by-bank audit is not due for several months.
The Eurogroup said that once the final amount was
determined, the aid would be paid from the EFSF fund, the
temporary European rescue fund, before being moved to the
permanent ESM bailout mechanism.
The Eurogroup also said the funds would be paid into Spain's
FROB bank restructuring fund and that the government would be
fully liable for the debt.
That threw cold water on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
pledge earlier on Wednesday to continue pushing for aid directly
to the banks, to avoid adding to its public debt burden.
But he can still push Europe to remove the preferred
creditor status of the ESM, possibly on an ad hoc basis, to make
the aid more palatable to private investors in Spanish sovereign
debt.
Details of the terms of the aid will be laid out in a
memorandum of understanding by July 9.
On Monday, Spain's Secretary of State for Economy Fernando
Jimenez Latorre said a temporary liquidity mechanism would be
used for those banks that urgently needed funds, since it would
take three or four months for the European aid to reach banks.
Four nationalised banks - Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa,
NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia - could need cash injections
of around 40 billion euros as soon as July, according to
financial and government sources.
Bankia was taken over by the state in May, in Spain's
biggest ever banking rescue, and asked the government for 19
billion euros in aid.
Spain's central bank must still sign off on Bankia's
request, after the detailed audits are completed and confirm the
19 billion euros figure, but the Commission's approval of the
liquidity guarantee implicitly recognises the amount the bank
says it needs.
The Commission still has to approve this capital injection
into Bankia by the government.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano in Santander and Fiona
Ortiz, Andres Gonzalez and Amanda Cooper in Madrid; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle and Leslie Gevirtz)