* Closed door hearing May 12 to 19
* Could help EU regulators determine size of fines
* EU Commission charged banks last year
* EU decision expected next year due to complex case
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 7 Thirteen investment banks,
including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche
Bank, will fight EU charges of blocking exchanges'
access to the credit derivatives market at a hearing next month,
three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The closed-door hearing comes nine months after the European
Commission accused the banks of preventing Deutsche Boerse
and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from entering the
lucrative credit default swaps (CDS) business between 2006 and
2009.
The hearing before Commission competition and legal
officials and their counterparts from national regulators could
determine whether the banks face hefty fines which could be as
much as 10 percent of their global turnover.
"The hearing will run from May 12 to 19," said one source,
adding that it was a provisional date set by the EU competition
authority which may change depending on circumstances.
Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, declined to comment. European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has said he will let his successor
rule on the case next year because of its complexity.
The other banks charged by the Commission include Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Bear Stearns,
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC,
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, RBS and UBS
.
The EU watchdog also cited financial data company Markit and
the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) in
its so-called statement of objections or charge sheet sent to
the group last year.
CDS, which are worth trillions of dollars, allow an investor
to bet on whether a company or country will default on its bonds
within a fixed period of time.
They were originally over-the-counter (OTC) or non-exchange
traded contracts, but the market is shifting to exchanges since
regulatory efforts to boost transparency began. The lack of
transparency has been a key target of regulators following the
2007-2009 crisis.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)