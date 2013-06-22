* EU talks end with no deal on rules to shut banks
* New law could impose losses on big savers, bondholders
* Germany's Schaeuble argues against flexibility in rules
* France's Moscovici, EU's Barnier say deal within reach
By John O'Donnell, Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander
LUXEMBOURG, June 22 Europe failed to agree on
how to share the cost of bank collapses on Saturday, as Germany
resisted attempts by France to water down rules designed to
spare taxpayers in future crises.
Almost 20 hours of talks late into the night could not forge
a way for countries to set up an EU-wide regime that would first
impose losses on shareholders and bondholders when a bank fails,
followed by depositors with more than 100,000 euros ($132,000).
Ministers will make a fresh attempt to break the impasse at
a meeting on Wednesday, on the eve of an EU leaders summit, and
resolve one of the most difficult questions posed by Europe's
banking crisis - how to shut failed banks without sowing panic
or burdening taxpayers.
"I think we can reach a deal if we take a few more days,"
said Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation. "We are not far off now from a political agreement."
The European Union spent the equivalent of a third of its
economic output on saving its banks between 2008 and 2011, using
taxpayer cash but struggling to contain the crisis and - in the
case of Ireland - almost bankrupting the country.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble blamed the
complexity of the issue and conflicting interests for not being
able to reach a final result on Saturday. One EU official, who
asked not to be named, described the meeting as chaotic.
At the heart of the disagreement, chiefly between Germany
and France, was how much leeway countries should have when
imposing losses on bondholders or large savers, a procedure
known as "bail-in."
Such an approach was first tested out in Cyprus' bailout in
March, but making it the EU norm would mark a radical departure
from the bloc's crisis management in which taxpayers have footed
the bill for a string of rescue programmes.
Britain, Sweden and France worry that forcing losses on
depositors could cause a bank run or rattle confidence, and want
countries to have wide-ranging freedom in deciding whether to
take such bold steps.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos underscored the
sensitivity of the issue. "What's fundamental is there is
agreement over the bail-in hierarchy and the protection of small
depositors," he said.
Germany, however, wants strict norms. Schaeuble said the new
rules should not vary across the 27-nation European Union
because that could put some banks at a competitive disadvantage.
"There's clear disagreement between France and Germany.
That's why the meeting broke up," said one EU diplomat.
France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici tried to play
down any divisions and said a deal was possible next week.
'DANGEROUS'
While there is no immediate deadline for an agreement,
indecision could hurt confidence in the ability of Europe's
politicians to repair the financial system, encourage banks to
lend and help the continent emerge from economic stagnation.
An agreement on European rules for closing banks is also a
step required by Germany before it will sign off on a scheme for
the 17-nation euro zone's bailout fund to help banks in trouble,
potentially important in helping Ireland.
"The fact that the euro zone countries are trying to push a
solution is very dangerous for the rest of us," Sweden's Finance
Minister Anders Borg told reporters.
The regime to ensure that troubled banks are closed in an
orderly way sets an important precedent for the euro zone, which
is pursuing a project called banking union to supervise, control
and support banks to rebuild confidence in the currency.
This scheme aims to form a common front across the single
currency area when tackling failed banks, rather than leaving it
to countries to manage alone.
At the wider EU level, the so-called resolution rules are
needed so that the euro zone can mould its own regime and decide
how the bloc's rescue fund helps banks.
Its rules, for example, on pushing losses on large savers,
could be made stricter, in particular for banks seeking help
from the fund, the European Stability Mechanism.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed late on Thursday to set
aside 60 billion euros for banks via the fund.
If agreed, the rules would take effect at the start of 2015
with the provisions to impose losses coming as late as 2018.