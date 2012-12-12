AMSTERDAM Dec 12 The European Central Bank should also have the power to intervene in small banks if problems arise, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday.

"For us it is crucial that the ECB can directly intervene when there are problems. It is purely up to the ECB, without interference of national authorities or supervisors," Dijsselbloem said in the Dutch Lower House.

An impasse over plans for the European Central Bank to supervise banks, the European Union's most ambitious financial reform, takes centre stage at a finance ministers' meeting later on Wednesday. (Editing by Patrick Graham)