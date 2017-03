ROME Feb 7 European banking union governance plans are too complicated and would hinder effective decision making, the head of the European Banking Authority, Andrea Enria said on Friday.

"There are national safeguards and guarantees at every level," he said at an event in Rome, adding that the system could "paralyse decision making which needs to be immediate in cases of crisis".

