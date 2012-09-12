* Banking union plan would be step towards integration
* Proposal foresees ECB getting powers to police banks
* Germany voices reservations about wide ECB remit
By Claire Davenport
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 12 The European
Commission unveiled sweeping plans for the European Central Bank
to supervise all euro zone banks on Wednesday, though Germany
immediately raised objections that the proposals risked
overstretching the ECB.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso set out
the proposals in a speech to the European Parliament, telling
its members that giving the ECB responsibility for monitoring
banks would be the first step towards creating a banking union
for Europe.
The reforms, which need to be approved by the European
Union's 27 member states, aim to break the link between
struggling banks and heavily indebted governments, an
interdependence that has exacerbated the debt crisis over the
past three years.
By empowering the ECB to police all banks in the euro zone,
the proposal hopes to break the vicious cycle and then lay the
ground for deeper fiscal cooperation across the EU as the
economic and monetary underpinnings of the union are
strengthened.
"We need to move to common supervisory decisions, namely
within the euro area," Barroso said in his speech, saying the
ECB should take charge of all euro zone banks - by most
estimates around 6,000 institutions.
Germany, which is keen to retain primary oversight for its
regional savings and cooperative banks, had already questioned
whether the ECB should spread itself so thinly and repeated its
reservations immediately after Barroso's speech.
Both Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said the ECB would be more effective in its oversight
if it had responsibility only for the largest, systemically
important banks in the euro zone, which number about 25-30.
"The quality and efficiency of the new supervisor must be
the focus. Purely on practical terms it seems impossible for the
ECB to monitor 6,000 banks appropriately," Schaeuble said in a
statement.
Establishing a common framework for dealing with problem
banks would mark a departure from the previously haphazard
approach taken by the euro zone's 17 members that has frustrated
investors and helped drive up borrowing costs for weaker states.
For the plan to work, however, it will require countries to
surrender a degree of sovereignty over banking supervision,
which has long been a national responsibility. Both Germany and
Britain have chafed at the surrender of oversight, for different
reasons. Some eastern European states are also concerned.
OVERLAPPING OVERSIGHT
Given that day-to-day supervision of banks would remain the
task of national regulators, some officials suspect that
Berlin's real concern is that a banking union would see it
paying the costs of propping up lenders in weak countries.
Georg Fahrenschon, the President of the influential German
Savings Banks Association, said domestic savers could be hurt by
the Brussels blueprint.
"At its core, the proposal means that what is saved for the
security of savings and cooperative bank customers could be used
in the event of problems at European banks," he said. "The level
of protection of German savers would be reduced."
Investors are following developments closely, as handing
powers of supervision to the ECB unlocks the possibility of
direct aid to banks in Spain, for example, from the euro zone's
permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability Mechanism, which
was given the go-ahead by Germany's Constitutional Court earlier
on Wednesday.
The Spanish government, which has already been offered up to
100 billion euros ($128 billion) in European aid to rescue its
most troubled lenders, welcomed the proposal on Wednesday.
Disagreement would delay the introduction of the new regime
beyond the target set by euro zone leaders of the beginning of
next year.
A banking union foresees three steps: the ECB getting the
power to monitor all euro zone banks and others in the wider EU
that agree to the oversight; the establishment of a fund to
close troubled banks; and a fully fledged scheme to protect
citizens' deposits across the euro zone.
IN OR OUT
The ECB welcomed Wednesday's proposal, saying it laid the
foundation of a financial market union to ensure financial
stability in the euro zone.
Under the plan, the ECB would be at the head of the
currently fragmented system of national regulators, with the
power to police, penalise and even close banks.
It would also gain powers to monitor banks' liquidity and
demand they hold more capital to protect themselves against
future losses.
London is also apprehensive. Although Britain, which is
outside the euro zone, will not join the scheme, many
international banks in London have operations in the euro area
that will be affected by the ECB's new supervisory reach.
London is also worried that the ECB, emboldened by its new
powers, will demand regulation that could undermine the city's
position as Europe's de facto financial capital. Similar
concerns are shared by countries such as Sweden.
"We've said that a banking union for the euro area must also
respect the integrity of the single market for the whole of the
European Union," said a spokesman for the British Treasury.
"We'll ensure the agreement on it does that."
Underscoring the sensitivity of this issue and its potential
to upset the new banking framework, the European Commission
suggested a special voting mechanism among all EU regulators as
a counterbalance to the power of those in the euro zone.
"We absolutely want to avoid the feeling that what we are
doing means that the ins and the outs should be confronted with
different interests or different agendas," said one EU official.