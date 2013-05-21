ROME May 21 The European Union must make much faster progress in creating common supervision and rules for its banking sector, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday the day before an EU summit in Brussels.

The lack of progress on banking union over the last year had undermined the credibility of the EU's leaders and was a clear example of the region's inability to follow up "grand announcements" with decisions, Letta told Italy's parliament.

"It's not acceptable that the banking union decided a year ago is still lacking any precise form," he said in a speech to the Senate.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said last week he believed that banking union, with a single supervisor and a common mechanism for winding up failed lenders, could be in place by the summer of next year.

Those remarks put Asmussen at odds with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has said a single agency to restructure or close failed banks can only be established if the EU's treaty is changed, a lengthy and complex process.

Letta, who is trying to win room from the EU to allow Rome to spend more to help its struggling economy, said the lack of progress on banking union was emblematic of a broader EU malaise.

"The EU cannot continue to be timid and lack decisiveness as it has up to now, if it does not step on the accelerator it will implode," he said, calling for a sharp shift of focus to jobs and growth rather than austerity.

Within his broad, left-right coalition there is increasing frustration with EU austerity and the approval rating of his government, formed less than two months ago, sank to 34 percent from 43 percent last week, a poll by the SWG agency showed.

Letta warned that unless the EU changes course there will be a continued rise in support for anti-establishment protest parties such as the 5-Star Movement which won a quarter of the votes in Italy's national elections in February.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, is languishing in its longest post-war recession and after a decade of stagnation the economy is smaller now that it was in 2001. Youth unemployment has climbed to almost 40 percent. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Giselda Vagnoni; writing by Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer; editing by Ron Askew.)