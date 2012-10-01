WARSAW Oct 1 Joint supervision of the euro zone's banks will not be in place as planned by the start of next year, Germany's Europe Minister, Michael Link, said on Monday.

"I can state with full certainty that this will not happen in January 2013 because there are too many technical issues, too many expert issues that need to be clarified. We want to act fast but precision is a priority," Link, speaking through an interpreter, said in the Polish capital.