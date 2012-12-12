UPDATE 4-GM in talks to sell European auto business to Peugeot
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments from French, German governments)
BRUSSELS Dec 12 The European Union should be able to clinch a deal on a new system of banking supervision on Wednesday, Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne told his counterparts.
"I think that we have a lot of agreement around this table. If we work hard today there is no reason we cannot have an agreement," Osborne told a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.
But he said the European Central Bank should not have powers to intervene in banks outside the euro zone.
"It would be very difficult for us to accept that the ECB could exercise certain powers for Deutsche Bank in London. That would be an unfair arrangement," he said.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments from French, German governments)
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds further CEO comments, shareholder reaction)
Feb 14 Wind briefly powered more than 50 percent of electric demand on Sunday, the 14-state Southwest Power Pool (SPP) said, for the first time on any North American power grid.