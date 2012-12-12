BRUSSELS Dec 12 Germany is ready to reach a compromise on the role of the ECB in supervising European banks but the new structure will take at least a year to put in place, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"I think we can find a common solution," he said during a meeting with his fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels. "But the ECB needs a year to implement legislation ... quality is key to all this," he said in publicly broadcast remarks.