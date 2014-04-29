LONDON, April 29 The 'stress test' scenarios unveiled by the European Banking Authority on Tuesday show the imaginary shocks 124 of the European Union's most important banks must prove they can withstand. The doomsday scenario is created by using the European Commission's forecasts for things like employment and economic growth as a starting point, and then adding on a layer for an adverse shock. So if economic growth is expected to be at 3 percent and a shock of -2 percentage points is applied, the new 'adverse' scenario predicts a 1 percent growth rate. The tables below show where the biggest stress tests shocks were applied, ranking countries by the size of their shock in the first year against various metrics. The shocks for the European Union as a whole are also included to make clear which countries have bigger shocks than the average level, and which have smaller. Economic growth (as measured by inflation-adjusted gross domestic product) 2014 shock 2015 shock 2016 shock Latvia -5.5 -6.5 -1.7 Estonia -4.6 -5.4 -1 Croatia -4.2 -6.9 -3.3 Lithuania -3.8 -7.1 -3.5 Romania -3.7 -4.2 -3 Czech Republic -3.4 -5.1 -2.1 United Kingdom -3.3 -3.7 -1 Slovakia -3.2 -5.5 -1.1 Ireland -3 -3.6 -1.9 Finland -3 -3.5 -0.8 Sweden -2.9 -5.2 -2.7 Germany -2.7 -3.8 -1.5 Poland -2.7 -3.9 -1.4 Denmark -2.6 -3.8 -0.9 Luxembourg -2.6 -4.3 -2.3 Malta -2.4 -3.4 -1.2 Greece -2.2 -3.6 -2.5 European Union -2.2 -3.4 -1.7 Bulgaria -2 -3.8 -2.8 Hungary -2 -4 -2.3 Austria -1.7 -3.4 -1.8 Slovenia -1.7 -2.7 -1.4 Belgium -1.6 -3.2 -1.4 Netherlands -1.6 -2.8 -1.2 Italy -1.5 -2.8 -2 Cyprus -1.5 -1.4 -0.8 Portugal -1.5 -3.8 -2.8 France -1.4 -2.8 -1.9 Spain -1.3 -2.7 -2.1 Unemployment 2014 shock 2015 shock 2016 shock United Kingdom 1.9 4.4 5.1 Latvia 1.8 5 7.1 Czech Republic 1.6 3.2 4.4 Finland 1.1 3.2 3.3 Estonia 1 4.8 6.5 Croatia 0.9 3.3 5.5 Lithuania 0.9 3.7 5.3 Poland 0.9 3.3 4.8 Sweden 0.9 3.5 5.4 Denmark 0.8 3 4.5 Spain 0.6 2.2 3.9 European Union 0.6 1.9 2.9 Ireland 0.5 1.7 2.6 Cyprus 0.5 1 1.4 Romania 0.5 1.5 2 Slovakia 0.5 1.7 3.3 Greece 0.4 1.3 2.1 Portugal 0.4 1.7 2.8 Slovenia 0.4 1.6 2.6 Italy 0.3 1.3 2.4 Belgium 0.2 1.4 3 Bulgaria 0.2 1 1.8 Germany 0.2 0.9 1.8 Hungary 0.2 1.2 2.1 Malta 0.2 0.9 1.4 Austria 0.2 0.8 1.4 France 0.1 0.6 1.3 Netherlands 0.1 1.4 2.8 Luxembourg 0 0.1 0.2 Residential property prices 2014 shock 2015 shock 2016 shock Denmark -14.5 -8.9 -2.6 Sweden -13.7 -12.9 -6.4 Finland -12.4 -14.4 -6.2 United Kingdom -12.4 -13.8 -7.8 Belgium -11.7 -10.3 -5.1 Luxembourg -11.7 -8 0 France -11.2 -11.5 -6.3 Germany -9.4 -8.9 -5.6 Romania -8.9 -11 -9 European Union -8.7 -8.8 -5.8 Bulgaria -8.1 -9.2 -6.8 Slovakia -7.9 -8.7 -6.4 Latvia -7.6 -7.6 -5.2 Czech Republic -7.5 -8.3 -5.8 Lithuania -7.4 -8.3 -5.9 Hungary -7.4 -5 -0.9 Malta -7.4 -8.6 -5.1 Croatia -7.3 -7.2 -3.8 Netherlands -7.2 -8 -7.4 Ireland -7.1 -7.9 -6.5 Austria -7.1 -5.7 -1.5 Estonia -6.1 -2.6 0 Poland -5.7 -10 -12.7 Cyprus -4.9 -5.8 -5 Italy -4.6 -4.1 -5.3 Slovenia -4.4 -5.9 -5.6 Portugal -3.7 -3.6 -3.3 Greece -3.5 -6.2 -6.7 Spain -3.1 -3.3 -2.8 Commercial property prices 2014 shock 2015 shock 2016 shock Denmark -15.2 -8.3 -2.8 United Kingdom -11.7 -12.7 -6.1 Sweden -9.2 -11.2 -6.1 Finland -8 -7.1 -2 Luxembourg -6.6 -3.2 -0.1 Latvia -6.5 -9.1 -4.9 Lithuania -5.4 -6.7 -4.7 Romania -5.2 -5.3 -4.3 European Union -5.1 -6.5 -4.6 Bulgaria -5 -4.9 -3.4 Slovakia -5 -5.2 -4.1 Germany -4.8 -7.4 -6.1 Ireland -4.6 -6.7 -5.1 Netherlands -4.6 -6.4 -5.5 Malta -4.5 -4.1 -1.9 Croatia -4.4 -4 -2.2 Estonia -4.3 -4.2 -3.3 Hungary -3.7 -3.4 -1.9 France -3 -5.1 -4.1 Cyprus -3 -3 -2.5 Italy -2.8 -3.2 -3.9 Belgium -2.5 -3.1 -1.6 Czech Republic -2.3 -2.9 -2 Greece -2.2 -3.7 -4.1 Poland -2.2 -9 -7.5 Portugal -1.6 -1.8 -1.8 Austria -1.5 -1.5 -0.6 Spain -1.4 -2.6 -2.3 Slovenia -1.1 -3.6 -2.6 (Reporting By Laura Noonan. Editing by Jane Merriman)