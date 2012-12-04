BRUSSELS Dec 4 EU finance ministers were unable to reach agreement on a new ECB-led system of banking supervision in Europe on Tuesday and agreed to meet on Dec. 12 to continue talks, Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said.

"Despite the disagreements, there is enough goodwill to get this done," Shiarly, who chaired the meeting of ministers, told his peers in publicly broadcast remarks.

He said ministers would meet again next Wednesday.