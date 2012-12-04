METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
BRUSSELS Dec 4 EU finance ministers were unable to reach agreement on a new ECB-led system of banking supervision in Europe on Tuesday and agreed to meet on Dec. 12 to continue talks, Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said.
"Despite the disagreements, there is enough goodwill to get this done," Shiarly, who chaired the meeting of ministers, told his peers in publicly broadcast remarks.
He said ministers would meet again next Wednesday.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.