BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 1 France, Germany and Poland will move quickly to create an effective European banking union, Europe ministers from the three countries said in a joint statement on Monday.
The ministers, who were meeting in the Polish capital, also said they were determined to find agreement on the European Union's next long-term budget at a meeting of the European Council to take place in November.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately