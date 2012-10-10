* Supervisor flags concerns on deposit shifts to new union
* EBA's Enria suggests rebalance of powers
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 Countries that stay outside a
European banking union should be given safeguards against being
sidelined, one of Europe's top bank regulators said on
Wednesday, in remarks that will add to the momentum from Sweden
and others pushing to alter the scheme.
Last month the European Commission proposed that the
European Central Bank take charge of supervising all banks in
the euro zone in a gradual process starting in January, as a
first step towards creating a banking union under which euro
zone countries would eventually jointly back their banks.
But the plan has sparked concerns among the 10 EU countries
which do not use the euro that they will be indirectly affected
by the ECB's new supervisory powers and put at a competitive
disadvantage, whether they choose to join the scheme or not.
On Wednesday the head of the European Banking Authority,
voiced concerns already flagged by some non-euro countries that
banks outside the union may see nervous depositors shift their
savings to a lender under the watch of the ECB.
"In the moment when the concern of the market is about the
strength of the safety nets, deposits might flow from one set of
banks to another," Andrea Enria told lawmakers in the European
Parliament.
He also suggested changing the current voting rules when
regulators meet under the broader umbrella of the European
Banking Authority, a gathering that would otherwise be dominated
by a club of countries in the banking union.
One solution, said Enria, could be to create an independent
panel to take decisions concerning the entire European Union.
"I would suggest that new mechanisms for decision making be
considered, which are less based on country representation and
country weights," Enria said. "After all, the EBA is requested
to make technical decisions that work for the single market."
Winning broad support for a prompt introduction of the new
supervisory framework for the euro zone's banks is important
because it should allow its rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), to directly inject much-needed capital into
banks, such as those in Spain.
But it requires the blessing of all 27 countries in the
European Union before it can go ahead.
Poland's deputy finance minister raised the same concerns.
"The dramatic shift of deposits from one country to another
could ruin the stable banking sector," Jacek Dominik told EU
lawmakers in the same hearing.
European Union ministers examined a proposal earlier this
week to limit planned new powers for the European Central Bank
to supervise lenders, in a bid to allay the concerns of
countries outside the euro zone over a new banking union.
In the document, seen by Reuters, the ministers recommend a
counterweight to the central bank's authority to withdraw a
bank's licence, the ultimate threat a supervisor holds, by
giving national regulators a large say in such a decision.
They also suggest a way for countries outside the currency
area that choose to join the banking union, subjecting their
banks to ECB control, to leave it again, by allowing them to
"request the ECB to terminate the close cooperation at any
time".
London is worried that the ECB, emboldened by its new
powers, will demand regulation that could undermine the city's
position as Europe's financial capital.
Set up to coordinate the supervision of banks in response to
the financial crisis, the EBA is run by regulators from across
the European Union and is seen as a possible counterweight to
the ECB's new supervisory role.