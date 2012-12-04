BRUSSELS Dec 4 The European Central Bank should
not be given the final say when supervising banks, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, warning
that the German parliament would not approve a mechanism seeking
to oversee all the region's lenders.
"The right of the last decision cannot be left to the ECB
Governing Council," Schaeuble said during a publicly-aired
exchange of views with fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels.
He called on the ECB to ensure fiscal and banking policy did
not stray into monetary policy and said he doubted whether the
Frankfurt-based central bank could supervise thousands of
lenders.
"Again and again, we have made clear that a Chinese wall
between banking supervision and monetary policy is an absolute
necessity," Schaeuble said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell. Editing by
Sebastian Moffett.)