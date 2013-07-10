BERLIN, July 10 The European Commission does not sufficiently take into account euro zone member states' interests or legal concerns with its proposal on how to salvage or shut failed banks, a German government source said on Wednesday.

"The process should be European but we want the competence to take individual decisions to rest with the member states, at least those who are most affected and who give the money," said the official, who is involved in banking union negotiations.

"On the basis of this criticism, we must significantly modify the proposal... or we believe the process will be significantly slowed down because we cannot agree on a reasonable, and above all legally sound, overall picture," said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.