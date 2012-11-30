COPENHAGEN Nov 30 Denmark could join a single
European banking supervision under the control of the European
Central Bank if it is not compelled to obey all its decisions,
its European affairs minster said on Friday.
European Affairs Minister Margrethe Vestager told Reuters
the small Nordic euro outsider aimed to vote "yes" to a joint
supervisory scheme, but would not accept being overruled by the
ECB.
"Therefore, Denmark demands, as a critical condition, that
we have the right to be exempt from the supervision council's
decisions should we judge that to be best for Denmark," she
said.
Making the ECB the supervisor for lenders in the countries
that use the euro, and others that sign up, would be the first
of three pillars in a banking union and one that EU leaders, who
meet on Dec. 13-14, have committed to complete by year-end.
Euro outsiders such as Sweden and Britain are resisiting
handing over supervision of its banks to the ECB, which is
answerable only to the euro nations and over which outsiders
would have little influence.
(Reporting by Erik Matzen; editing by Ron Askew)