* EU lawmakers make banking union proposal
* ECB should have final say on all banks
* National watchdogs can oversee smaller banks
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 European lawmakers proposed on
Thursday that national regulators should retain the capacity to
oversee smaller banks under a new pan-EU supervisory system.
The proposal is an attempt to resolve differences between
Germany and the European Central Bank over which lenders are
included in the system.
The European Union is undertaking a major overhaul of how it
supervises banks, which would give the ECB the power to monitor
euro zone banks and others that sign up.
The European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs
committee proposed on Thursday that while the ultimate say over
banks should rest with the ECB, it could transfer the oversight
of smaller lenders to national authorities.
That echoes the position of a group of triple-A-rated
countries, notably Germany, which are trying to ring-fence the
ECB's remit around systemically important lenders.
The ECB said on Wednesday it was important that it supervise
all banks participating in the banking union "to preserve a
level playing field among banks and prevent segmentation in the
banking system". That would mean it supervised lenders ranging
from large European multinationals to small local banks.
However, the European Parliament wants the ECB to have the
choice of delegating its supervision of smaller relevant lenders
to national authorities.
The ECB would still have the final say, in particular over
banks bailed out by either national governments or the euro
zone's rescue funds, and banks which are systemically relevant,
the lawmakers said.
Their proposal is just one of several steps to a banking
union and could still be contested by EU member countries. But
it may please states such as Germany, Finland, the Netherlands
and Luxembourg, which advocate stronger powers for local
regulators in the day-to-day oversight of banks.
While EU governments need a unanimous agreement on the
legislation before it can take effect, lawmakers in the
parliament are merely consulted on the role of the ECB.
They do however have a binding say over a related proposal
to amend the powers of the European Banking Authority, and
legislators have said they will use their clout over the EBA to
win key changes to the ECB's role.
"I think it's legitimate that all the actors who receive
financial aid are put under a common European control," said
Sven Giegold, a German Green member of the parliament and one of
the main lawmakers behind Thursday's proposal. "If things go
wrong, the ECB should still have a full right to intervene."
Giegold said he wanted the ECB to have the power to prevent
any anti-competitive behaviour by bailed-out banks such as
preferential interest offers to clients, giving an unfair
advantage over banks which did not receive financial support.
In Germany, bailed-out banks like Commerzbank are not
allowed to be among the three or five cheapest banks, for
competition reasons.
The committee's proposal will now go to three-way
discussions between the European Parliament, the executive
European Commission and the 27 EU member states.
The close ties between some troubled governments and the
banks they supervise, and on which they also rely to buy their
debt, have dragged both deeper into crisis.
Making the ECB the supervisor for lenders chiefly in the 17
countries that use the euro would be the first of three pillars
in a banking union and one that EU leaders, who meet on Dec.
13-14, have committed to complete by year-end.
Longer-term plans for an agency with the ability to wind
down banks and schemes to ensure deposit protection would
complete it.
The ECB is currently examining the possibility of handing
over the power to close weak banks to the European Commission.
Some officials at the ECB are looking at enhancing the job
of the EU's Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia to give him
a permanent and more powerful role in winding up banks. That
could widen his remit beyond banks receiving state aid to those
too weak to survive.
(Reporting by Claire Davenport; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
Catherine Evans)