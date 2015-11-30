* Insurers could be initially exempt from provisioning rule
* IASB leery on new rules for small companies in EU
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 30 The European Union will approve a
delayed accounting rule that forces banks to book losses on
loans much earlier and apply a core lesson from the financial
crisis, a senior accounting official said on Monday.
The "IFRS9" rule has been written by the International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the EU must give its
endorsement for it to become mandatory across the 28-country
bloc.
Under current rules, banks make provisions near or at the
point of default.
The new rule will require banks to set aside some money on
the loan's first day from 2018, five years after the original
start date and a decade after the crash of Lehman Brothers bank.
Insurers also come under the net as they hold financial
instruments on their books.
"I expect that at least for the banking sector, there will
be a very clear yes very shortly," IASB Chairman Hans
Hoogervorst told an ICAEW accounting conference.
Insurers could be initially exempted until a separate
accounting rule for contracts is agreed, he added.
The rule took several years to approve by the IASB as
protracted attempts to have a single global rule finally ended
when the United States decided to have its own version. The EU
has not rushed to endorse the new rule either as it reviewed the
usefulness of IASB standards in general.
Hoogervorst is nearing the end of his first five-year term
as IASB chairman and said a core aim has been to become a
"listening organisation" rather than an ivory tower many
perceived it to be in the past.
"If they want to have me, I am available," the former Dutch
finance minister and securities regulator said on prospects of a
second term.
His "great joy" has been the lack of backlash after the
United States slammed the brakes on adopting IASB rules. There
were fears this would discourage other countries like Japan from
moving closer to IASB but this did not happen.
He does not expect the United States to change its mind
anytime soon.
"We just have to be patient. If the U.S. is the only big
country out, then who knows what happens," he said.
After an intensive few years of rulemaking, he said the IASB
would now focus on "cleaning up" existing rules rather than
embarking on a new series of major standards.
The EU has suggested tailor-made accounting rules for firms
wanting to list on SME Growth Markets but Hoogervorst poured
cold water on this.
"I don't seen an immediate solution," he said, adding that
changing disclosure requirements could be the answer.
