BRUSSELS Dec 20 European Union regulators
do not expect a rapid fall in the number of crisis-hit banks
turning to governments for financial support in the first half
of 2012, the EU's antitrust chief said on Tuesday.
EU states have pumped billions of euros into scores of banks
-- including Commerzbank, Dexia, ING
and Royal Bank of Scotland -- across the
27-nation EU since 2008, to help them deal with the worst of the
financial crisis.
To secure EU approval for the aid, the lenders have had to
drastically shrink their operations and halt dividend payouts
and acquisition plans.
"Hopefully in 2012, the need for further use of public
resources because of the crisis will not increase and I very
much welcome if during 2012 (this) will diminish gradually," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.
"Unfortunately, I don't expect a quick reduction in the
number of cases linked with the crisis, at least during the
first part of 2012," he said.
On Monday, the European Central Bank warned of a worst case
scenario in which a global recession would hit banks, with the
risk of two large banks defaulting next year rising to the
highest level in the last four years.
