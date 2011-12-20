BRUSSELS Dec 20 European Union regulators do not expect a rapid fall in the number of crisis-hit banks turning to governments for financial support in the first half of 2012, the EU's antitrust chief said on Tuesday.

EU states have pumped billions of euros into scores of banks -- including Commerzbank, Dexia, ING and Royal Bank of Scotland -- across the 27-nation EU since 2008, to help them deal with the worst of the financial crisis.

To secure EU approval for the aid, the lenders have had to drastically shrink their operations and halt dividend payouts and acquisition plans.

"Hopefully in 2012, the need for further use of public resources because of the crisis will not increase and I very much welcome if during 2012 (this) will diminish gradually," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.

"Unfortunately, I don't expect a quick reduction in the number of cases linked with the crisis, at least during the first part of 2012," he said.

On Monday, the European Central Bank warned of a worst case scenario in which a global recession would hit banks, with the risk of two large banks defaulting next year rising to the highest level in the last four years. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)