BRUSSELS Oct 6 The European Union's antitrust chief urged EU countries on Thursday to recapitalise their banks where necessary to ensure their viability.

"We need to reassess assets, especially sovereign debt, and promote recapitalisation to ensure the viability of banks," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a conference organised by the European Union's rotating presidency, currently held by Poland.

"As a last resort, public support should be considered again, as long as it is compatible with state aid rules," he said.

As the EU antitrust chief, Almunia has the task of ensuring fair play in competition and in state aid in the 27-country European Union. He cleared scores of bailouts for banks across the region in the wake of the Lehman crisis. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)