BRUSSELS Dec 1 The European Commission
extended its interim rules on government support for troubled
banks because of tensions on sovereign debt markets and the
funding conditions for banks, the EU's competition chief said on
Thursday.
"My intention had been to put an end to the crisis regime...
this month. But since last summer, I was obliged to change my
mind, given the stronger tensions in sovereign debt markets and
the transmission of those tensions to interbank markets and to
the funding conditions for banks," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.
The move came as banks across the 27-country European Union
struggle with a credit squeeze, a capital shortfall and a
sovereign debt crisis.
The guidelines were originally introduced during the credit
crisis in 2008 for lenders that received a capital injection or
transferred impaired assets to holding agencies or so-called
"bad banks".
Almunia said the epicentre of the banking crisis was in
sovereign debt.
He added that he would have preferred a mutualised system of
state guarantees for banks seeking to borrow -- which was the
position of the executive European Commission -- but that this
had not been possible. EU finance ministers decided on Wednesday
to leave it to individual EU member states on helping their
banks with guarantees, ruling out a pooling of such financial
backing.