(Corrects value of Italian bad loans in fifth paragraph.)
BRUSSELS Feb 10 Plans by Italy and Hungary to
help banks unload bad loans were approved on Wednesday by the
European Commission.
Both countries want to get non-performing loans off bank
balance sheets to help revive their credit markets. Commission
approval was needed to avoid running afoul of European Union
rules against state aid to businesses.
"The Commission concluded that neither the Hungarian nor the
Italian measures involve state aid within the meaning of the EU
rules," the EU executive said in a statement.
But in each case, the Commission set conditions for
transferring the bad loans. Those conditions may make the banks
less eager to shift the bad debt off their books.
The Italian plan, for example, foresees a state guarantee to
help banks sell their bad loans, which total about 200 billion
euros worth. But the guarantee will be available only for senior
tranches of securitised assets and only if they are sold at
market prices to special entities, which would then try to sell
off the debt.
Also, the guarantee for the senior tranche will apply only
if more than half the non-guaranteed, risk-bearing junior
tranche has been sold to "private market participants," the
Commission said.
The Hungarian plan would set up a bad bank to take over
non-performing loans from solvent banks. Those banks must be
willing to sell at market prices pools of impaired assets backed
by commercial real estate, such as offices or hotels. Limits to
the sales have been put in place, including a cap on prices.
The Italian government had reached a preliminary agreement
in January with the EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe
Vestager, on a plan for non-performing loans.
The formal authorisation comes as the Italian government is
readying a new law to apply that agreement. A cabinet meeting on
this issue is scheduled later on Wednesday.
The Hungarian bad bank, known as MARK, will have an initial
portfolio of 300 billion forints (964 million euros), "which may
be increased at a later stage," the Commission said. MARK
intends to start buying assets after it publishes the terms and
conditions for sales later this month.
(1 euro = 311.2303 forints)
