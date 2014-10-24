MILAN Oct 24 Italy's Banca Carige has called a board meeting on Sunday to assess the outcome of a pan-European banking review whose results will be unveiled on the same day, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Carige declined to comment.

The Genoa-based mid-sized lender is widely regarded as one the weakest among the 15 Italian banks targeted by review. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Luca Trogni)