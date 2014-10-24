BRIEF-Veritone Inc files for IPO of up to $15 mln
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
MILAN Oct 24 Italy's Banca Carige has called a board meeting on Sunday to assess the outcome of a pan-European banking review whose results will be unveiled on the same day, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Carige declined to comment.
The Genoa-based mid-sized lender is widely regarded as one the weakest among the 15 Italian banks targeted by review. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Luca Trogni)
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: