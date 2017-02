BRUSSELS Oct 6 The European Union's executive is proposing that member states carry out a coordinated recapitalisation of banks, the European Commission president said on Thursday.

"We are now proposing member states to have a coordinated action to recapitalise banks and so to get rid of toxic assets they may have," Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the European Commission, said in a television interview relayed on YouTube. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)