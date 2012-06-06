BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Commission's new proposals on banking resolution are an essential step towards the banking union the European Central Bank and others are pushing for, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
The proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, recommends closer coordination between countries and the granting of powers to force losses on the bondholders of failing banks to prevent a repeat of the chaos after the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"Today's proposal is an essential step towards Banking Union in the EU and will make the banking sector more responsible," Barroso said in a statement.
"Two weeks ahead of the summit in Los Cabos, the Commission is presenting a proposal which will help protect our taxpayers and economies from the impact of any future bank failure." (Reporting by Luke Baker)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.