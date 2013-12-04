PARIS Dec 4 French bank Societe Generale agreed to pay a 445.9 million euro ($606 million) fine following attempts by one employee to manipulate the Euribor rate from March 2006 to May 2008.

The settlement agreement with the European Commission follows the antitrust regulators' industry-wide investigation into how the euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate was set.

"The events essentially relate to inappropriate conduct by one employee market operator," SocGen said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the person left the bank in September 2009.

"All these actions were carried out without the knowledge of his supervisors or the bank's management."

The French bank added that the fine would not affect its financial objectives for this year. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)