PARIS Dec 4 French bank Societe Generale
agreed to pay a 445.9 million euro ($606 million) fine
following attempts by one employee to manipulate the Euribor
rate from March 2006 to May 2008.
The settlement agreement with the European Commission
follows the antitrust regulators' industry-wide investigation
into how the euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate was set.
"The events essentially relate to inappropriate conduct by
one employee market operator," SocGen said in a statement on
Wednesday, adding that the person left the bank in September
2009.
"All these actions were carried out without the knowledge of
his supervisors or the bank's management."
The French bank added that the fine would not affect its
financial objectives for this year.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)