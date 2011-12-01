* New law could take effect from 2015 - EU draft
* Rules would allow losses for bondholders at struggling
banks
* Banks fear such law would scare off debt investors
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 Owners of unsecured bonds
issued by troubled banks could be forced to take losses from
2015, according to a draft European Commission proposal that
would break the unwritten rule that debt is fully repaid unless
the borrower goes bust.
The draft law outlines a framework to save a bank from
collapse, giving supervisors extensive powers to temporarily
take control and get the bank back on its feet, for example by
ordering asset sales or restructuring its debt.
The proposal from the EU's executive is designed to prevent
a repeat of the chaotic bank rescues in the 2008 financial
crisis that cost governments billions and saddled them with bad
loans that they have little immediate prospect of off-loading.
But the rules are controversial, chiefly because they raise
the possibility of losses for investors in bank bonds. Secured
bondholders are not subject to the rules.
The draft was due to be published in September but was kept
under wraps for fear it would further rattle markets and
compound the difficulties of EU banks already struggling to
borrow.
An agreement that private owners of Greek sovereign debt
must accept losses has been blamed for a drastic deterioration
in the debt crisis and some fear a similar impact from
provisions to have bank bondholders take losses.
Such concerns could result in a watering down of the
proposal before it becomes law, which the undated document,
written by officials at the EU's executive and seen by Reuters,
said will take effect from 2015.
Lobbying by banks, worried the new rules could deter
investors from buying their debt, has so far not succeeded in
changing the thrust of the new law.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
that while there may be changes to the proposal, it was still
expected to underline the principle that bank bondholders,
alongside shareholders, could be forced to accept losses.
"The principle that creditors will be bailed in remains,"
said the official.
UNDER MATTRESS
In the draft document, officials write: "The proposal
extends the powers of supervisors to intervene at an early stage
in cases where the financial situation or solvency of an
institution is deteriorating.
"The debt writedown tool will give resolution authorities
the power to write down the claims of unsecured creditors of a
failing institution and to convert debt claims to equity.
"The tool can be used to recapitalise a failing institution,
allowing authorities to restructure it."
The rules to save struggling banks also require emergency
plans to be put in place.
While some bank bondholders suffered losses through the
financial crisis, such as those that owned hybrid bonds
exchanged at a discount into cash, they were spared the fate of
shareholders, many of whom lost most of their investments.
Developments are being closely watched by banks, which
oppose the idea because they fear it could make it harder for
them to borrow.
"If you are an investor in banks through buying their debt,
and it is possible that you can make a loss on that debt, then
you are going to demand a higher price," said one banker.
"If you are prepared to take the risk, you will demand a
premium. If you are risk averse, you will just stick your money
under the mattress."
(Editing by David Holmes)