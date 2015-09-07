LONDON, Sept 7 The number of bankers earning a million euros or more a year in the European Union fell to 3,178 in 2013, down from 3,530 a year earlier, with two-thirds based in London, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.

Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, was home to 2,086 bankers earning more than a million euros, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said in its annual update on earning figures which don't give a bank-by-bank breakdown.

The EBA also said the average ratio of bonuses to fixed pay in 2013 was 104.27 percent - meaning bonuses were only slightly more than basic pay - for so-called "identified staff" or the high earners who are in key roles and come under tougher scrutiny.

This represents a fall from 108.74 in 2012 and 204.76 percent in 2010.

The EBA's next set of figures for 2014, however, are expected to show a bigger drop in the ratio to reflect the EU's new cap on bonuses which limits them to no more than basic pay or twice that amount with shareholder approval.

The cap will force many banks to restructure the pay packets of their top bankers.

"In addition, the report highlights that remuneration practices within institutions were not sufficiently harmonised. In particular, the application of deferral and pay-out in instruments differed significantly across member states and institutions," the EBA said.

Based on all staff at banks in the EU, just 0.106 percent were so-called high earners in 2013.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)