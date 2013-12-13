LONDON Dec 13 Bankers in the European Union
earning over half a million euros a year could be excluded from
a cap on their bonus if they are not major risk takers,
according to a revised rule from the bloc's banking watchdog on
Friday.
Faced with public anger at banking excess, the EU approved a
cap on bankers' bonuses, limiting them to no more than fixed
salary, or double that amount with shareholder approval.
The cap will take effect on bonuses awarded for performance
in 2014, which will be handed out in early 2015.
The European Banking Authority is responsible for
implementing the cap and on Friday published its final rule
which includes more flexibility for some bankers to escape the
net.
Under the original draft, bankers earning more than 500,000
euros would automatically be affected, even if they did not take
material risks on behalf of the bank.
The final rule no longer includes an automatic trigger at
this salary level but incorporates a system of superviory
scrutiny for those excluded so that for those earning more than
a million euros, opting out would be in exceptional cases.