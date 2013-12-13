LONDON Dec 13 Bankers in the European Union earning over half a million euros a year could be excluded from a cap on their bonus if they are not major risk takers, according to a revised rule from the bloc's banking watchdog on Friday.

Faced with public anger at banking excess, the EU approved a cap on bankers' bonuses, limiting them to no more than fixed salary, or double that amount with shareholder approval.

The cap will take effect on bonuses awarded for performance in 2014, which will be handed out in early 2015.

The European Banking Authority is responsible for implementing the cap and on Friday published its final rule which includes more flexibility for some bankers to escape the net.

Under the original draft, bankers earning more than 500,000 euros would automatically be affected, even if they did not take material risks on behalf of the bank.

The final rule no longer includes an automatic trigger at this salary level but incorporates a system of superviory scrutiny for those excluded so that for those earning more than a million euros, opting out would be in exceptional cases.