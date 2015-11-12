LONDON Nov 12 Nearly all countries in the European Union have allowed banks to double their bonuses where approved by shareholders, the EU banking watchdog said on Thursday.

The EU introduced limits on bonuses to curb reckless risk-taking at banks which contributed to the 2007-2009 financial and forced governments to bail out many of the banks.

Bonuses are limited to no more than a banker's fixed pay but this can rise to twice that amount if shareholders approve it. But member states have to decide if this option to double bonuses should be allowed in the first place.

The European Banking Authority said nearly all EU states apart from Belgium, Sweden, Romania and Slovenia, have allowed the doubling of bonuses.

But only banks in 15 member states have actually made use of the option to seek shareholder approval.

Banks in countries that paid the highest salaries before the crisis have made use of the ability to seek shareholder approval to pay bonuses of up to double fixed pay, the watchdog said.

"Institutions with approved higher ratios account for slightly more than half of the market share of the banking system," it said in a statement.

"Most of the ... staff that can receive a higher ratio of variable remuneration is ... in the area of investment banking."

Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre and which opposed the bonus cap, does not apply the bonus cap to all banks, the watchdog said. This was also the case for France.

In Britain, for example, the cap only applies to large banks, building societies or big investment firms.

The market share in terms of the balance sheet total of banks with approved higher bonus to fixed pay ratios ranges from 3.3 percent in Luxembourg to 77.2 percent in Britain.

The watchdog said banking regulators across the EU have also been applying its guidelines for cracking down on so-called allowances which a number of banks were paying to boost fixed pay to soften the impact of the bonus cap.

Banks were paying monthly or quarterly allowances which the watchdog ruled should not be counted as fixed pay, meaning they breached the EU rules.

The watchdog said that not all regulators were able to require banks to change contracts in time for bonuses awarded for 2014 performance but would do so for awards for 2015. (Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)