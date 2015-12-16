LONDON Dec 16 The European Union's banking watchdog said on Wednesday it was set to back the region's thousands of smaller banks that have campaigned for exemptions from the bloc's rules on banker bonus caps.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said it will publish its opinion early next week following a public consultation on introducing "proportionality" to applying bonus cap rules.

The rules came into force following public anger at banks being bailed out in the financial crisis by taxpayers. They cap a bonus to no more than fixed pay, or twice that amount with shareholder approval.

They also require a portion of a bonus to be deferred over several years and paid in shares.

Smaller banks say the bonuses they award are typically only a few thousand euros, creating an administrative headache to defer them over several years.

Big banks complain that senior officials in their asset management divisions are being dragged under the net, though the watchdog has argued that asset managers can also present reputational and operational risks that can harm the parent company.

"We will elaborate on some exemptions which the EBA considers could be introduced for small and non-complex institutions meeting specific criteria," an EBA spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The EBA has said it cannot implement exemptions without the underlying EU law being changed, a step that is unlikely to take place before 2017 at the earliest.

The watchdog's opinion will be sent to the bloc's executive European Commission, which has the power to propose a change in the EU law to include exemptions for smaller banks.

"It's up to the European Commission now to assess whether there is scope for introducing exemptions," the EBA spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)