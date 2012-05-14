* EU finance ministers meet on Tuesday to decide new bank
rules
* Britain isolated as it struggles to keep autonomy
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 14 Isolated in Europe, Britain has
little choice but to back down on its demand for changes to
draft EU banking rules it had called idiotic.
European Union finance ministers meeting on Tuesday will
seek to agree rules on the capital that banks across the
27-member bloc must raise in order to cover their risks, a
measure designed to avoid another financial crisis.
Britain wants the freedom to impose higher standards on
banks and fears the loss of control over its financial sector.
Other countries, such as France, had argued for a single
standard across Europe.
"Britain is now left standing alone and its reluctance to
compromise has only served to strengthen the resolve of others
to accept this deal," said one EU diplomat.
Despite being unable to win all the concessions it wants,
there are signs Britain is ready to back down, according to
another diplomat familiar with Britain's position.
Struggling with the cost of bailing out banks that foundered
early in the financial crisis, Britain wants higher capital
limits to avoid any future tax-payer funded bank rescues. It is
also wary of others setting the rules for Europe's biggest
financial centre.
Some countries want to avoid burdening banks, weakened by
the eurozone debt crisis. The European Commission, the EU
executive, fears that if banks in some countries are told to
raise more capital, that will reduce badly needed lending to
neighbouring states.
Banks in countries with tougher rules could also be seen as
safer and suck in deposits from elsewhere.
The rules, in line with the Basel III regime laid down by
international regulators, force banks to hold capital to cover
risks such as the unpaid home loans that brought down banks in
Ireland and threaten Spanish lenders.
Talks on bank capital ended acrimoniously in early May after
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, said the draft law
would make him "look like an idiot" if he put his name to it.
But if he seeks to block the deal on Tuesday, he faces
likely defeat.
"There has always been an unwritten gentlemen's agreement
that you don't isolate Germany on cars, France on agriculture
and Britain on financial services," Charles Grant, director of
the Centre for European Reform, a British think tank, said.
"But the agreement not to outvote the UK seems to be ending
on the capital requirements directive," Grant said.
Osborne had argued that London should decide how to ensure
its banks are safe because it would bear the cost of a bailout -
a rare case of Britain demanding tougher regulation when it
usually seeks to shield London from EU rules.
CONCESSIONS
Britain has won some concessions. Under the compromise, it
would be able to raise a bank's minimum capital, from the 7
percent core tier one ratio set in Basel, to 12 percent.
But beyond this, it would need approval from the European
Commission, something it had fought to change.
Britain's two biggest allies on the issue, Poland and Sweden,
agreed to the compromise, leaving Osborne little choice but to
follow.
Holding out might please those in Britain's ruling
Conservative party who would like to leave the European Union.
But a further stand against the capital rules, due to take
effect next year, could deepen Britain's isolation in Europe
after Prime Minister David Cameron blocked plans in December to
change an EU treaty to enforce budget controls in the euro zone.
In a sign that Britain's government was anticipating
internal criticism over a deal, British officials last week said
the suggested compromise would not hamper its freedom to reform
banking.
Even once the finance ministers vote on Tuesday, the rules
still have to win the backing of the European Parliament, where
some were antagonised by Cameron's protest over a deal on a
budget pact for the euro zone.
Britain might gain greater scope to influence the argument
in parliament if, by agreeing to a deal, it can win over some of
those still sceptical of its approach.
"It's felt that Britain is not a part of the EU concept and
that creates problems for them when they really want to be a
part of what is going on," said Ollie Schmidt, a Swedish liberal
who is among leading lawmakers on financial reform in the
parliament. "That's dangerous."
(Additional reporting Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Paul
Taylor in Paris; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)